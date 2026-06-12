Columbia to consider $42 million smart utility meter improvement project

Columbia officials say a $42 million smart meter project would improve billing accuracy, detect outages faster and help customers monitor utility use. But with utility rates already under discussion, is the investment worth the cost for residents?

Columbia residents could soon have access to detailed, real-time information about their utility usage under a proposed $42 million smart meter upgrade project.

The city is considering an Advanced Metering Infrastructure project that would replace or upgrade more than 100,000 electric and water meters across Columbia. The proposal is aimed at modernizing the city's aging utility system while improving service reliability and customer access to usage data.

City Engineering Supervisor Eric Worts said many of Columbia's current meters are aging electromechanical devices that rely on moving parts and manual readings.

The proposed system would replace older meters with solid-state devices that function like small computers, providing more accurate measurements and automatically transmitting usage information to the city.

"This technology gives ratepayers more insight into their day-to-day usage of their electricity and their water, and it helps them make better decisions toward conservation or savings on utility costs," Worts said.

Currently, Columbia Water and Light often relies on customers to report power outages. With smart meters, outages could be detected automatically, allowing utility crews to respond quicker. The technology could also identify potential water leaks and other service issues sooner.

For customers, the biggest change may be access to more detailed utility data. Residents would be able to track their water and electricity usage by the hour through the city's online customer portal, providing a clearer picture of consumption patterns and potential opportunities to reduce costs.

The Water and Light Advisory Board has identified aging equipment, meter failures, limited access to usage data and operational inefficiencies as key reasons for pursuing the project.

The estimated $42 million cost includes new meters, communications infrastructure and software needed to operate the system. City officials said the investment could be offset over time through operational savings, improved meter accuracy and reduced maintenance costs.

"The justification comes from the operational savings that we hope to achieve once the new meters are installed," Worts said.

He cited more accurate usage reporting, lower operational costs, and faster response times for outages and repairs as benefits of the project.

The proposal is expected to go before the Columbia City Council in September for final consideration.

