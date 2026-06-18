Morning Newscast for June 18, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published June 18, 2026 at 8:40 AM CDT Listen • 3:12 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:City of Columbia falls short of renewable energy goalsLocal election officials reel over ‘logistical nightmare’ of Trump’s vote-by-mail orderThe FBI is seizing drones illegally flying over Kansas City's World Cup sitesEfforts to get year-round E15 sales could hurt soybean farmers