Morning Newscast for July 27, 2026 By Yasha Mikolajczak Published July 27, 2026 at 8:47 AM CDT Listen • 3:24 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:US Senate bill aims to restructure name, image and likeness rules for college athletesMissouri drops out of lawsuit challenging federal disability rights protectionsCyclospora outbreak updatesScrewworm restrictions are slowing transports of dogs and cats from crowded shelters