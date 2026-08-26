Afternoon Newscast for August 26, 2026 By John Sansone Published August 26, 2026 at 11:33 PM CDT Listen • 2:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri River Relief tackles Big Muddy cleanupMizzou's annual Tomato Festival comes back bigger, better for its 21st yearMeta, states agree to $17 billion settlement in child safety trialThis Friday, Missouri will up highway speeds, restrict porn and make divorce easier