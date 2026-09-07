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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for September 7, 2026

By Katelynn McIlwain
Published September 7, 2026 at 5:42 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

KBIA Newscast
Katelynn McIlwain
Katelynn McIlwain, originally from Freeport, Illinois (go Pretzels!), is the assistant news director for KBIA. She assists KBIA newsroom leaders in planning, supervising and producing news programming for radio broadcast. You can contact her at katelynn@kbia.org.
See stories by Katelynn McIlwain