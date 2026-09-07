Afternoon Newscast for September 7, 2026
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Hoskins vows to fight on despite stinging rebuke from Missouri Supreme Court
- As the U.S. and Canada slap new tariffs on goods, American farmers are stuck in the middle
- People Not Politicians responds to U.S. Supreme Court map appeal
- Missouri Supreme Court ruling could complicate GOP efforts to redraw St. Louis' 1st District
- Columbia City Council set to host final public feedback session for 2027 budget