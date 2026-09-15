Morning Newscast for September 15, 2026 By Victoria Harrison Published September 15, 2026 at 8:01 AM CDT Listen • 3:00 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Boonville updates strategic plan, outlines new community needsThe Supreme Court rejects Trump's mail voting restrictions for this year's midtermsFormer Missouri election integrity director sues Secretary of State HoskinsPreserve Montgomery County hosts town hall on data center plan