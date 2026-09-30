Morning Newscast for September 30, 2026 By Bella Zielinski Published September 30, 2026 at 8:18 AM CDT Listen • 2:54 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:With Trump-backed Missouri congressional redistricting plan in tatters, Kehoe has no regretsColumbia Utilities rolling out price hikes on ThursdayData centers drive huge power plant buildout in Ameren Missouri 20-year planStudy recommends violence prevention steps for city of Columbia