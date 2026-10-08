Afternoon Newscast for October 8, 2026
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- Experts share how data centers can protect migrating birds that travel at night
- University of Missouri launches new Early College Direct Admission pathway for eligible students in five school districts
- U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins said it's time to figure out what's driving higher seed costs
- Senate Democrats demand apology after Eric Schmitt's false accusations against Jack Smith