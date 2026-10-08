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KBIA Newscast

Afternoon Newscast for October 8, 2026

By Grace Romine
Published October 8, 2026 at 5:51 PM CDT
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:

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KBIA Newscast Afternoon Newscast
Grace Romine
Grace Romine is a second-year graduate student at the Missouri School of Journalism. She is also editor-in-chief of <i>Vox </i>magazine<i> </i>and an Indiana University alumna.
See stories by Grace Romine