Morning Newscast for October 15, 2026 By Addison Zanger Published October 15, 2026 at 9:05 AM CDT Listen • 3:03 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Google Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri's midwife rules are so strict, they're pushing providers and patients across state linesMissouri AG demands TikTok explain how content reaches young usersNew inflation data weighing on mid-Missouri housing marketMU researchers receive $2.77 million grant for pulmonary study