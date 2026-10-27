Morning Newscast for October 27, 2026 By Victoria Harrison Published October 27, 2026 at 8:26 AM CDT Listen • 2:56 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music Stitcher Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:Missouri congressional map fight reaches voters as Republican campaign goes quietRolla's jail has housed hundreds of ICE detainees. There are now only 5 leftDeer are more active this time of year, and drivers should be vigilantAmendment 6 underscores disconnect between legislators, voters