Afternoon Newscast for November 16, 2026
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Here's a roundup of regional headlines from the KBIA Newsroom:
- The Columbia Office of Violence Prevention plans to hire a new violence prevention program coordinator.
- Kansas and Missouri officials try to revive Trump's mail voting restrictions for 2028 election
- Researchers at the University of Missouri have developed a new way to test for Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever
- Audrain County officials say they’re hopeful about Boone Health's new ownership