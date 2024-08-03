© 2024 University of Missouri - KBIA
Missouri Health Talks

The early AIDS epidemic in rural Missouri: 'You were just hiding.'

By Producer Rebecca Smith, Reporter Bailey Stover
Published August 1, 2024 at 6:06 PM CDT
Tony Lutz sits on a couch on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at the home he shared with his late husband, Doug Borsheim, near Mexico, Mo. “I am hoping that the advances that LGBTQ people have been able to enjoy over the last 60 years — especially over the last 20 or so years — that those advances don't move backwards and that more people become accepting of others being who they are,” Lutz said. “I want to make sure that the country that I love still accepts the people that I love as well. And I am going to stay here and vote and I'm going to talk and I'm going to preach in my own way as to why we should not go backwards. We should accept the people for who they are and let them be who they are, just like I am.”

Tony Lutz is 62 and was born and raised in Jefferson City. He spoke about his experiences as a closeted gay man in mid Missouri – during the early days of the AIDS epidemic.

Missouri Health Talks gathers Missourians’ stories of access to healthcare in their own words.

Tony Lutz: So, I was 18 years old in 1980, and somewhere around 83, 84, 85 is when AIDS was identified, and it was identified as being in the gay population more than it was anywhere else.

So, I was, I was closeted, and I wasn't in any type of relationship, so it just put that much more restrictions on any kind of relationship you might have.

Because I've always been fearful of that possibility – even if you do practice safe sex, there's still a possibility that something could go wrong.

"The anti-gay rhetoric during the 1980s and ‘90s, because of the AIDS crisis, did make it even more difficult to show that you were who you were."
Tony Lutz

Things have changed dramatically in the last 40 years, but it has taken 40 years for us to have medications that can protect you, that keeps you from getting HIV or AIDS.

But from a relationship standpoint – my first relationship was with one person for a couple of decades. It was hidden, but it was a couple decades. And then the second one was a couple years, and then the last one was marriage, and he passed away in 2022 from cancer.

The anti-gay rhetoric during the 1980s and ‘90s, because of the AIDS crisis, did make it even more difficult to show that you were who you were.

So, you, many of us – especially in communities like Jefferson City, would hide that. You wouldn't let that out no matter what.

But I know, from my husband's experience in St. Louis, he was losing friends constantly, and our government wasn't putting any efforts into trying to find out how do we stop this plague from happening to our citizens.

So, it was different for me in the small community because you were just hiding, and if you weren't active, you were protected because you weren't active.

But for the majority of people, it seemed like they were devalued and not important enough to put efforts into trying to find out how do we keep people alive with this? How do we stop it?

KBIA News
Tony Lutz: "Being who you are is the most important thing."
Bailey Stover
62-year-old Tony Lutz was born and raised in Jefferson City. He came out later in life – in his 40s. He and his partner, Doug got married in 2020. Doug passed away two years later. Tony shared about his life and family – and spoke about the importance of being present in rural Missouri.

Things have changed so much over my 60 years, you know, from the point of the AIDS crisis in the ‘80s, to the idea of gay marriage, and then actually having gay marriage.

Those things were just expected to take decades and decades, and they happen rather quickly because it seems that the younger generations are much more accepting of people being who they are, as opposed to being what society expects you to be.

And because of that, I think my generation and the generations younger than me are benefiting from that kind of openness.

Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is an award-winning reporter and producer for the KBIA Health &amp; Wealth Desk. Born and raised outside of Rolla, Missouri, she has a passion for diving into often overlooked issues that affect the rural populations of her state – especially stories that broaden people’s perception of “rural” life.
Bailey Stover
Bailey Stover is a multimedia journalist who graduated in May 2024. She is the creator and voice of "Alphabet Soup," which runs weekly on KBIA.
