Perspectives on a Pandemic - LA Kauffman

L.A. Kauffman, grassroots organizer and movement historian for more than 35 years, discusses with Alix Lambert what people can do during the COVID-19 pandemic. L.A. was the mobilizing coordinator for some of the largest protests in US history - the Iraq protests of 2003 and 2004 - and has played a central role in several grassroots fights including campaigns that saved community gardens and libraries in New York City. She is the author of two books: Direct Action, and How To Read a Protest.

