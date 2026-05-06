Memorial Union stands as a symbol of tradition and remembrance

Memorial Union was built to remember the University of Missouri students who lost their lives during World War I. It was also where selected students would go to be inducted into the Mystical 7, one of the university's secret societies. Though these ceremonies have changed through the years, the building stands as a place of memory and tradition.

KBIA's Ansa Sunil shares the history of Memorial Union as part of Reverberations, a new project at KBIA that is uncovering the wealth of historical information housed within the State Historical Society of Missouri's archives and the 1990s Haskell Monroe oral-history collection.

This episode of Reverberations features the voices of:



Thomas Brown

Trevor Harris (who is also a KBIA producer)

Reverberations is a grant-funded, collaborative project from KBIA, the Missouri School of Journalism, and The School of Visual Studies, with support from Missouri Humanities. Special thanks to the State Historical Society of Missouri for partnering with this project to digitize and explore the Haskell Monroe Oral History Collection.