Thinking Out Loud

CAFNR: Dr. Patrick Westhoff | Director, Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI)

By Rachael Norden
Published June 24, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT
In this episode of Thinking Out Loud’s series with the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (CAFNR), KBIA’s Rachael Norden interviews Dr. Patrick Westhoff, Director of CAFNR’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) to talk about his decades-long international career, how FAPRI’s work provides vital information for farming legislation and policymakers worldwide, and how those policies impact us every single day.

Thinking Out Loud Mizzou CAFNRcafnr
Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
