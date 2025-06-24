CAFNR: Dr. Patrick Westhoff | Director, Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI)

In this episode of Thinking Out Loud’s series with the University of Missouri’s College of Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources (CAFNR), KBIA’s Rachael Norden interviews Dr. Patrick Westhoff, Director of CAFNR’s Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute (FAPRI) to talk about his decades-long international career, how FAPRI’s work provides vital information for farming legislation and policymakers worldwide, and how those policies impact us every single day.