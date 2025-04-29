Mizzou CAFNR

-
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Mike Sykuta of the Financial Research Institute, which is part of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. They discuss the Institute's research into regulated public utility industries to come together to examine, understand, and debate current issues relating to public utility policy.
-
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks to Dr. Robert Myers, Director of the Center for Regenerative Agriculture, which is part of the University of Missouri College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Their research explores ways to improve outcomes for Missouri's food producers.
-
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Zachary Leasor, Director of the Missouri Climate Center, part of the MU College of Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources. Among other work Leasor is researching affects in drought and other weather effects on Missouri agriculture.