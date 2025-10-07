Domestic and interpartner violence: A conversation on building awareness in Missouri

KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. So Young Park, Assistant Professor at HDFS on domestic and interpersonal violence in Missouri, how the research at HDFS helps victims of DV, and how to build awareness within yourself and our community in honor of October and Domestic Violence Awareness month.

Call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE or text START to 88788. For more resources from NDVH, visit the website: Domestic Violence Hotline.

Use hashtags #WithSurvivors and #DVAM2025 on social media to share your efforts.

Tag the National Domestic Violence Hotline to amplify your message.

to amplify your message. Explore more ways to get involved here: Domestic Violence Awareness Month - The Hotline.

