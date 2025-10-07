© 2025 University of Missouri - KBIA
Domestic and interpartner violence: A conversation on building awareness in Missouri

By Rachael Norden
Published October 7, 2025 at 4:10 PM CDT
KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. So Young Park, Assistant Professor at HDFS on domestic and interpersonal violence in Missouri, how the research at HDFS helps victims of DV, and how to build awareness within yourself and our community in honor of October and Domestic Violence Awareness month.

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES AND LINKS FROM EPISODE:

IF YOU NEED ASSISTANCE NOW:
Call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1.800.799.SAFE or text START to 88788. For more resources from NDVH, visit the website: Domestic Violence Hotline.

Ways to participate in DVAM:

  • Use hashtags #WithSurvivors and #DVAM2025 on social media to share your efforts.
  • Tag the National Domestic Violence Hotline to amplify your message.
  • Explore more ways to get involved here: Domestic Violence Awareness Month - The Hotline.

General Information:

Other Helpful Resources:

Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
See stories by Rachael Norden