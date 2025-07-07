-
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Rachel Thibodeau-Nielsen of the University of Missouri Dept. of Human Development and Family Science about why play isn't just fun for kids, but is a big part of their learning and development.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Melissa Herzog about her work and teaching in Positive Youth Development and how it helps young people find interests that can motivate them.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Steven Krauss of the University of Missouri Dept. of Human Development and Family Science about his work with 4-H Clubs of Missouri and his teaching in Volunteerism and Youth-Adult Parnerships.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Clay Hurdle of the MU School of Human Development and Family Science. Dr. Hurdle discusses teaching leadership to Mizzou students and working with young people through MU Extension and 4-H Clubs of Missouri.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Shinyoung Jeon of the MU Department of Human Development and Family Science about her research into the "Co-Caring" relationship in which parents and teachers partner for wellbeing of young children.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Aileen Garcia of the MU School of Human Development and Family Science about recent research to help parents and early childhood educators.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege visits with Nora Hager of MU's Department of Human Development and Family Science. A visit to the doctor or hospital can very frightening for young children, Hager's research looks at ways to reduce anxiety about encounters with the health care settings so kids will understand better why they're there.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Kale Monk of the MU Department of Human Development and Family Science, who offers tips for year-round relationship maintenance, things that don't need to wait for Valentine's Day or anniversaries.
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Dr. Francisco Palermo about family stressors and how that can affect parenting for preschool kids.
On today's show, we take a deep dive into the power of relationships with Kale Monk, PhD, Associate Professor, MU Department of Human Development and Family Science. March 4, 2025