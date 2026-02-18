Partnership, commitment, and labeling: Missourians access no-cost relationship education through ShowMe Healthy Relationships

KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. Melissa Herzog, Associate Teaching Professor at HDFS and co-pilot of ShowMe Healthy Relationships (SMHR) on how SMHR provides free researched-based, federally funded relationship education to Missourians state-wide, changing how both single and coupled people navigate their relationships in all aspects of life.

Classes begin in April! To learn more about SMHR’s classes or to sign up:

www.showmehealthyrelationships.com

573 882 4325 or 1-888-680-SMHR (7647)

showmehealthyrelationships@missouri.edu