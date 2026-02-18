© 2026 University of Missouri - KBIA
Thinking Out Loud

Partnership, commitment, and labeling: Missourians access no-cost relationship education through ShowMe Healthy Relationships

By Rachael Norden
Published February 18, 2026 at 3:54 PM CST
KBIA's Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. Melissa Herzog, Associate Teaching Professor at HDFS and co-pilot of ShowMe Healthy Relationships (SMHR) on how SMHR provides free researched-based, federally funded relationship education to Missourians state-wide, changing how both single and coupled people navigate their relationships in all aspects of life.

Classes begin in April! To learn more about SMHR’s classes or to sign up:
www.showmehealthyrelationships.com
573 882 4325 or 1-888-680-SMHR (7647)
showmehealthyrelationships@missouri.edu

Rachael Norden
Joining the KBIA team in May 2023, Rachael Norden is a renaissance woman of the road less-traveled.
