Display at Historical Society Highlights Uniforms as Part of Military Stories
Ways To Subscribe
KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Nicole Johnston of the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection and Joan Stack of the State Historical Society of Missouri about the new display " W[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: Uniforms as Stories of U.S." with U.S. military veterans sharing stories as art around the military uniforms.
W[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: UniformW[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: Uniforms as Stories of U.S.s as Stories of U.S.