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Thinking Out Loud

Display at Historical Society Highlights Uniforms as Part of Military Stories

By Darren Hellwege
Published March 25, 2026 at 8:13 AM CDT
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KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Nicole Johnston of the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection and Joan Stack of the State Historical Society of Missouri about the new display " W[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: Uniforms as Stories of U.S." with U.S. military veterans sharing stories as art around the military uniforms.
W[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: UniformW[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: Uniforms as Stories of U.S.s as Stories of U.S.

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Thinking Out Loud The State Historical Society of Missouri
Darren Hellwege
"The Voice Of Columbia," Darren Hellwege has hosted NPR's “Morning Edition” for over 35 years on KBIA. He also hosts programs on Classical 90.5 FM including "The Opera Shop."
See stories by Darren Hellwege