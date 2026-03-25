Display at Historical Society Highlights Uniforms as Part of Military Stories

KBIA's Darren Hellwege talks with Nicole Johnston of the Missouri Historic Costume and Textile Collection and Joan Stack of the State Historical Society of Missouri about the new display " W[A]RN and TRANSFORMED: Uniforms as Stories of U.S." with U.S. military veterans sharing stories as art around the military uniforms.

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