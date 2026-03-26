MU Choral Union to Perform Schubert Mass with Columbia Civic Orchestra
KBIA’s Rachael Norden speaks with Dr. Brandon Boyd, Associate Professor and Director of Choral Activities at the University of Missouri on the MU Choral Union’s upcoming spring performance, Franz Schubert’s Mass in E flat Major, presented by the University Concert Series and in collaboration with the Columbia Civic Orchestra. Plus, a look at what’s coming down the line as the Choral Union plans its celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.
MU CHORAL UNION w/ COLUMBIA CIVIC ORCHESTRA
Presented by the University Concert Series
Thursday, April 16 | 7:00 PM | Jesse Auditorium, MU Campus
$23-29, inclusive of fees
EPISODE LINKS:
MU Choral Union Page | Facebook Event | Purchase Tickets
Dr Boyd's Contact Information: BoydBA@missouri.edu
Outro Music Credit:
Franz Schubert (1797-1828) Mass No. 6 in E flat Major, D 950: I. Kyrie