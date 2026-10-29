"Love Thy Stranger": 2026 Schiffman Lecture in Ethics Series at Columbia College

KBIA's T'Keyah Thomas speaks with Dr. Mark Price, the Althea W. and John A. Schiffman Chair of Ethics, Religious Studies and Philosophy at Columbia college.

The next installment of the Schiffman Lecture Series is on Thursday, October 29th and will feature Dr. Bart Ehrman, biblical scholar and author of “Love Thy Stranger: How the Teachings of Jesus Transformed the Moral Conscience of the West.

Event starts at 5:30pm and will be held in Launer Auditorium on the Columbia College campus. Free and open to the public. Books will be available for sale and for signing at a reception following the lecture. You can learn more at ccis.edu/schiffman-lecture/ethics

