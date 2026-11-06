The Art of Welcome

On this episode, we take a look at what it means to be a welcoming community. We'll hear how one agency is raising awareness and bringing about hope, and we'll hear from a local researcher about how Missouri communities have welcomed in the past, and how coming together is more important than ever.

Dr. Corinne Valdivia is an emerita professor at MU and is one of the co-founders of the Cambio Center and Ryan Hudnall is the Executive Director of Della Lamb Community Services in Kansas City.