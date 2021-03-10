Latinx Vaccine Outreach | Safe In Harm's Way

Segment 1, beginning at 00:37: The language barrier and distrust in the government are just two of the issues that have caused the latinx population to get vaccinated less than other demographics.

Ten percent of Missourians have been vaccinated for the novel coronavirus. That's compared to just two percent of the state's Latinx population. Our guests explain why this is the case and the kind of outreach needed on both sides of the state line to stop this trend.

Segment 2, beginning at 26:18: For domestic abuse victims, the coronavirus pandemic has made their situation that much more difficult.

Sufferers are now more isolated, spending greater time at home with their abusers than before. This makes it unlikely that coworkers or friends would notice the signs of abuse and reach out to offer support. Caroline Markel Hammond talks about her organization's mission and shares her experience as a survivor.

Caroline Markel Hammond, CEO and Founder of Safe In Harm’s Way