Local Craft Fair Raises Money for Veterans' Service Dogs

For veterans, life after combat can be challenging. Jefferson City resident and direct sales vendor Reesa Sellnow knew that and wanted to make a difference. Her husband is in the National Guard.

She spoke to a friend about causes that serve veterans. Soon, she had her mind set on K9s on the Front Line, a nonprofit organization that provides service dogs to combat veterans.

So Sellnow created The Fall Craft and Vendor Fair where local vendors could sell their original spice mixes, jewelry, home décor, art and even pork rinds.

“You always want to give more than you have. But you got to be realistic, you can’t write up your paycheck one day and just go and give it,” Sellnow said. “So when others are here and doing this, it allows for all of us to come together and give together.”

The fair had 444 attendees and raised an additional $560 raised for the cause.

This story was originially aired on Off the Clock hosted by Emily Aiken.