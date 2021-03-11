Missouri House Passes Higher Bar for Constitutional Changes

A proposal to make it harder to amend the Missouri Constitution has passed the Republican-led House. Lawmakers voted 111-46 today in favor of requiring a two-thirds majority vote to change the Constitution.

Currently, constitutional amendments are adopted if it is approved by at least 51% of voters. Republican lawmakers say it’s too easy to change the state Constitution now. Missouri voters in recent years have adopted a number of policies supported by Democrats despite electing primarily Republican candidates.

For example, voters in 2020 increased the number of low-income adults eligible for Medicaid health care. Republicans generally oppose Medicaid expansion.