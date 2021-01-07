Missourians Respond To Insurrection On Capitol Hill

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II hours after pro-Trump extremists seized the Senate Chamber. Political scientists share their insights on the significance of this event and the aftermath they predict.

Rep. Cleaver echoed other elected officials calling yesterday's events a "coup d'etat attempt." Cleaver placed the blame for the mob's actions on outgoing President Trump, calling the insurrection "the most embarrassing day for the United States in its history." Audience members shared their thoughts and reactions as well.

Long-time political watchers analyzed what the fallout could be for Republicans in general and several, like Missouri Senator Josh Hawley in particular. Professor Peverill Squire called this "without question one of the most disgraceful episodes certainly we have witnessed in our lifetimes."