Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Billy Elliot: The Musical" & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong's Open

Capital City Productions opens 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' with a cast of 25 this Thursday in Jefferson City! Director LAURA VEDENHAUPT says if for no other reason, come to hear the music by Elton John. Also, DAYNA GLANZ talks about the reopening of OsteoStrong Columbia and the new procedures in place to make visitors feel safe and comfortable. (3:29) August 10, 2020

Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Shrek the Musical" & Marilyn McLeod, League of Women Voters

By & Paul Pepper Aug 7, 2018

A green ogre with a Scottish accent (ADAM SHIELDS), a talking donkey (ALEX ARMSTRONG) and a co-director (LAURA VEDENHAUPT) walk into a studio... The result? A quick plug for Capital City Productions' "Shrek the Musical," opening this Thursday in Jefferson City! | Also, MARILYN McLOED talks about today's primary election, and the League of Women Voters' plans for November's general election. (4:39) August 7, 2018

Paul Pepper: Louder Than a Bomb Mid-MO at Unbound Book Festival & Osteostrong, "Ultimate Biohack"

By & Paul Pepper Mar 30, 2020

Founded in Chicago in 2001, Louder Than a Bomb (LTAB) provides a safe space a for young voices to "unpack what's going on in their world" by way of expressive arts. In 2018, Louder Than a Bomb Mid-Missouri became the 20th chapter in this ever-growing youth enterprise! Guests: JOSH RUNNELS and T'KEYAH THOMAS | Also, OsteoStrong's DAYNA GLANZ explains why an isometric computerized robotic machine may be the answer to how to build your skeletal strength. (4:50) March 30, 2020

Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia, "Wolff's Law" & TED Talks at Osher@Mizzou

By & Paul Pepper Feb 28, 2020

Never heard of Wolff's Law? It's the result of a post-mortem bone density test conducted back in 1892. Methods for determining your bone health have come a long way since then (now it can be done while you're living!), and OsteoStrong Columbia owner DAYNA GLANZ is here to tell us all about it. Also, if you enjoy TED Talks but wish you had a group in which to discuss the topic, the spring session at Osher@Mizzou has got you covered! Classes begin soon. GUESTS: JEANNE DZURICK and GLORIA CRULL (4:37) February 28, 2020