Paul Pepper: Capital City Productions, "Billy Elliot: The Musical" & Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong's Open

Capital City Productions opens 'Billy Elliot: The Musical' with a cast of 25 this Thursday in Jefferson City! Director LAURA VEDENHAUPT says if for no other reason, come to hear the music by Elton John. Also, DAYNA GLANZ talks about the reopening of OsteoStrong Columbia and the new procedures in place to make visitors feel safe and comfortable. (3:29) August 10, 2020
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 4 minutes ago