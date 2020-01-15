There are roughly 9 million people in the U.S. affected by osteoporosis, some as young as 12. If you find yourself diagnosed (by your physician), OsteoStrong Corporate Lake owner DAYNA GLANZ says she can help with the next step(s)! Also, WALLY PFEFFER invites everyone to the 18th annual Boone County Legislative Forum next Thursday in Columbia. Wally says this is your chance to visit with local delegation working in Jefferson City! (4:06) January 15, 2020
Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia & Wally Pfeffer, 18th Annual Legislative Forum
By Travis McMillen & Paul Pepper • 6 minutes ago