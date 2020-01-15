Paul Pepper: Dayna Glanz, OsteoStrong Columbia & Wally Pfeffer, 18th Annual Legislative Forum

Not everyone has a "social safety net," and for some, one economic setback could sink their ship, so-to-speak. Heart of Missouri United Way can be that safety net, but not without help from the community at large. ANDREW GRABAU tells us how easy it is to get involved. Also, WALLY PFEFFER and ALLY CUNNINGHAM, co-chairs of the 17th annual Boone County Legislative Forum on Higher Education, tell us about this year's event happening next week at Grand Cru in Columbia! (4:15) January 14, 2019