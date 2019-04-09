 Paul Pepper: Jean Howard, RN, "Food Headlines" & Nick Foster, VAC Celebrates 50 Years | KBIA
By & Paul Pepper 32 minutes ago

Which category are you in? The one that says I eat a variety of foods or the one that says I eat the same 10 things all the time? JEAN HOWARD, RN, says that if you take the time to write down what you eat, "you'd be surprised how your food comes in just a few headlines." Also, NICK FOSTER tells us about Voluntary Action Center's early days, and how - after 50 years - it is still an important resource in our community. (4:00) April 9, 2019

