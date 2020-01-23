Seg. 1: Anglo Names (R) | Seg. 2: Calvin Arsenia (R) | Seg. 3: Better Leotards

Segment 1: Research shows white-sounding names curry favor in academic settings.

Xian Zhao's name means something to him. It means something to his parents. That's why he won't adopt what he calls an "anglo name." But his own research suggests he might be missing opportunities because of that.

Xian Zhao, researcher, University of Toronto

Segment 2, beginning at 14:47: A recent Calvin Arsenia album is a milestone in his professional and personal growth.

A Kansas City harpist and vocalist recorded a new album in 2019, LA Sessions, with a star-studded band in a Los Angeles studio. It was a big step for the artist, not just as a musician but also as someone trying to live authentically, out loud. Hear Calvin Arsenia's story (and catch a little bit of the music from the album, too).

Calvin Arsenia, musician

Segment 3, beginning at 38:12: When you don't like the product being offered, what do you do? Make your own.

A former Kansas City Ballet dancer was frustrated with the lack of leotard options available, so she cobbled together her own patterns. 10 years later, she has a 10,000-square-foot building in Midtown, she's about to open a store in Manhattan, and she's being called the Leotard Queen on a national stage.

Lisa Choules, owner, Elevé Dancewear