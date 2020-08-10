Struggling Local Restaurants | Truman Library Renovation | Ultraviolet Light & Coronavirus

Segment 1, beginning at 3:53: Kansas City restaurants that have reopened are still struggling for survival.

Many small independent Kansas City restaurants might not make it through the pandemic. Owners are simultaneously dealing with employees testing positive for COVID-19 and less business than usual, and the experience of eating out doesn't provide the same feeling of camaraderie.

Scott Meinke , co-owner of Heirloom Bakery

, co-owner of Heirloom Bakery Rashaun Clark, co-owner of Urban Cafe

Segment 2, beginning at 24:54: An update on the $25-million Truman Library renovation.

The Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum is still planning to reopen this fall, once renovations are complete, but the pandemic has impacted what the grand reopening will look like.

Kurt Graham, director of the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library & Museum

Segment 3, beginning at 36:48: How UV-C light helps fight COVID-19.

Researchers around the world are exposing items to a particular kind of ultraviolet light to kill the coronavirus. Consumer products that do the same are available, but nothing is without risks. Eye protection is important, and some room sterilizers require you to physically leave the room during use.

Dr. Iltefat Hamzavi , dermatologist at Henry Ford Health System

, dermatologist at Henry Ford Health System Rob Gonzalez, marketing director for Sarin Energy