Winter Storm Blamed For Multi-Vehicle Pileup In Missouri

A winter storm has caused a multi-vehicle pileup on an Interstate 70 bridge in central Missouri on but mostly missed a parade to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win.

The National Weather Service initially predicted 2 inches to 3 inches (5.08 to 7.62 centimeters) of snowfall Wednesday along the parade route. But National Weather Service meteorologist Jimmy Barham said the storm shifted slightly, sparring fans from all but a few flurries.

Snowfall was heavier to the east, where several tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles collided around noon on a Rocheport bridge, shutting down westbound traffic on the interstate.