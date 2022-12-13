© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Preventing Overdose Deaths in our Community Series Image.jpg
Preventing Overdose Deaths in our Community
KBIA’s latest project focuses on reducing opioid overdose deaths in Columbia and its surrounding areas. The project provides information to learn more about substance use disorders, opioid overdose deaths, recovery and tools to reverse opioid overdoses. KBIA’s mission includes communicating information and engaging with all members of our community as a public service.KBIA will continue to cover this ongoing community issue. If you have a story you would like to share, contact news@kbia.org.

Substance Use & Recovery Community Resources

KBIA | By Katie Quinn,
Kassidy ArenaRebecca Smith
Published December 13, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST
Header NARCAN Guide .jpg
Kassidy Arena
/
KBIA

KBIA partnered with Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to host an event in October at Douglass High School where the community could learn about Narcan®.

Narcan®, the brand name for naloxone, is a lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Here are some community resources that are available for people or families dealing with substance use disorder. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing an overdose or other substance use related crisis – call 911.

Harm Reduction Services

The ROC - Reentry Opportunity Center
2108 Paris Road, Columbia
(573) 607-9372
Assists with detox and treatment placement and is operated by peer specialists with lived experience.

Recovery Housing Services

In2Action
Columbia
(573) 424-4388
Sober living for men being released from prison or at risk for incarceration and faith based housing.

Recovery Lighthouse
Warrensburg and Sedalia
Warrensburg: (660) 429-2222 Sedalia: (660) 827-4357
Sober living for men and women and outpatient services for substance abuse.

Powerhouse Ministries
Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia and Versailles
Columbia - 601 Business Loop 670 West, Suite #204
(573) 723-6030
Marshall - 103 N. Miami Avenue
(660) 886-8860

Treatment Services

Behavioral Health Group
1301 Vandiver, Suite Y
(573) 449-8338, ext. 524274 • bhgrecovery.com
Medication assisted treatment and individual, group, and family counseling available.

Phoenix Programs
90 East Leslie Lane
(573) 875-8880 • phoenixprogramsinc.org
Medication-assisted, residential, and outpatient substance use treatment.

Compass Health Network
Multiple locations
Medication-assisted and outpatient substance use treatment for adults and adolescents.

Mental Health Services

CenterPointe Hospital
1201 International Drive, Columbia
(573) 615-2001 • centerpointehospitalcolumbia.com
Provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health services for all ages.

New Horizons
1408 Hathman Place
(573) 443-0405 • mo-newhorizons.com
Psychiatric evaluation, treatment planning, and medication services for adults.

Crisis Hotline

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line
(573) 445-5035 or text HAND to 839-863
24-hour hotline to any Missouri resident experiencing an emotional or behavioral crisis.

Crisis Counselor Textline
Text HOME to 741741 for free 24/7 support
Serves anyone in crisis for free.

Missouri Access Crisis Intervention
(800) 395-2132
24/7 hotline for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis

DEAFLead
Call 573-445-5005 or Video phone 321-800-3323 or Type “HAND” to 839863.
24-hour crisis hotline providing free and confidential help for deaf and hard of hearing people statewide.

If you would like to add additional community resources to this list, contact us at news@kbia.org.

Tags
Substance Use Disorder
Katie Quinn
Katie Quinn studies radio journalism and political science at the University of Missouri- Columbia. She comes from a small town outside of St. Louis called Fenton.
See stories by Katie Quinn
Kassidy Arena
Kassidy Arena is the Engagement Producer for KBIA. In her role, she reports and produces stories highlighting underrepresented communities, focuses on community outreach and promoting media literacy. She was born in Berkeley, California, raised in Omaha, Nebraska and graduated with a degree in Journalism at the University of Missouri, Columbia.
See stories by Kassidy Arena
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith is a reporter and producer for the KBIA Health & Wealth desk. She was born and raised in Rolla, Missouri, and graduated with degrees in Journalism and Chemistry from Truman State University in May 2014. Rebecca comes to KBIA from St. Louis Public Radio, where she worked as the news intern and covered religion, neighborhood growth and the continued unrest in Ferguson, MO.
See stories by Rebecca Smith