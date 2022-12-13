Substance Use & Recovery Community Resources

KBIA partnered with Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to host an event in October at Douglass High School where the community could learn about Narcan®.

Narcan®, the brand name for naloxone, is a lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.

Here are some community resources that are available for people or families dealing with substance use disorder. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing an overdose or other substance use related crisis – call 911.

Harm Reduction Services

The ROC - Reentry Opportunity Center

2108 Paris Road, Columbia

(573) 607-9372

Assists with detox and treatment placement and is operated by peer specialists with lived experience.

Recovery Housing Services

In2Action

Columbia

(573) 424-4388

Sober living for men being released from prison or at risk for incarceration and faith based housing.

Recovery Lighthouse

Warrensburg and Sedalia

Warrensburg: (660) 429-2222 Sedalia: (660) 827-4357

Sober living for men and women and outpatient services for substance abuse.

Powerhouse Ministries

Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia and Versailles

Columbia - 601 Business Loop 670 West, Suite #204

(573) 723-6030

Marshall - 103 N. Miami Avenue

(660) 886-8860

Treatment Services

Behavioral Health Group

1301 Vandiver, Suite Y

(573) 449-8338, ext. 524274 • bhgrecovery.com

Medication assisted treatment and individual, group, and family counseling available.

Phoenix Programs

90 East Leslie Lane

(573) 875-8880 • phoenixprogramsinc.org

Medication-assisted, residential, and outpatient substance use treatment.

Compass Health Network

Multiple locations

Medication-assisted and outpatient substance use treatment for adults and adolescents.

Mental Health Services

CenterPointe Hospital

1201 International Drive, Columbia

(573) 615-2001 • centerpointehospitalcolumbia.com

Provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health services for all ages.

New Horizons

1408 Hathman Place

(573) 443-0405 • mo-newhorizons.com

Psychiatric evaluation, treatment planning, and medication services for adults.

Crisis Hotline

Mid-Missouri Crisis Line

(573) 445-5035 or text HAND to 839-863

24-hour hotline to any Missouri resident experiencing an emotional or behavioral crisis.

Crisis Counselor Textline

Text HOME to 741741 for free 24/7 support

Serves anyone in crisis for free.

Missouri Access Crisis Intervention

(800) 395-2132

24/7 hotline for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis

DEAFLead

Call 573-445-5005 or Video phone 321-800-3323 or Type “HAND” to 839863.

24-hour crisis hotline providing free and confidential help for deaf and hard of hearing people statewide.

If you would like to add additional community resources to this list, contact us at news@kbia.org.