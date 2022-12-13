Substance Use & Recovery Community Resources
KBIA partnered with Columbia/Boone County Public Health & Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition to host an event in October at Douglass High School where the community could learn about Narcan®.
Narcan®, the brand name for naloxone, is a lifesaving drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.
Here are some community resources that are available for people or families dealing with substance use disorder. If you, or someone you know, is experiencing an overdose or other substance use related crisis – call 911.
Harm Reduction Services
The ROC - Reentry Opportunity Center
2108 Paris Road, Columbia
(573) 607-9372
Assists with detox and treatment placement and is operated by peer specialists with lived experience.
Recovery Housing Services
In2Action
Columbia
(573) 424-4388
Sober living for men being released from prison or at risk for incarceration and faith based housing.
Recovery Lighthouse
Warrensburg and Sedalia
Warrensburg: (660) 429-2222 Sedalia: (660) 827-4357
Sober living for men and women and outpatient services for substance abuse.
Powerhouse Ministries
Columbia, Marshall, Sedalia and Versailles
Columbia - 601 Business Loop 670 West, Suite #204
(573) 723-6030
Marshall - 103 N. Miami Avenue
(660) 886-8860
Treatment Services
Behavioral Health Group
1301 Vandiver, Suite Y
(573) 449-8338, ext. 524274 • bhgrecovery.com
Medication assisted treatment and individual, group, and family counseling available.
Phoenix Programs
90 East Leslie Lane
(573) 875-8880 • phoenixprogramsinc.org
Medication-assisted, residential, and outpatient substance use treatment.
Compass Health Network
Multiple locations
Medication-assisted and outpatient substance use treatment for adults and adolescents.
Mental Health Services
CenterPointe Hospital
1201 International Drive, Columbia
(573) 615-2001 • centerpointehospitalcolumbia.com
Provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient mental health services for all ages.
New Horizons
1408 Hathman Place
(573) 443-0405 • mo-newhorizons.com
Psychiatric evaluation, treatment planning, and medication services for adults.
Crisis Hotline
Mid-Missouri Crisis Line
(573) 445-5035 or text HAND to 839-863
24-hour hotline to any Missouri resident experiencing an emotional or behavioral crisis.
Crisis Counselor Textline
Text HOME to 741741 for free 24/7 support
Serves anyone in crisis for free.
Missouri Access Crisis Intervention
(800) 395-2132
24/7 hotline for individuals experiencing a behavioral health crisis
DEAFLead
Call 573-445-5005 or Video phone 321-800-3323 or Type “HAND” to 839863.
24-hour crisis hotline providing free and confidential help for deaf and hard of hearing people statewide.
