Paul Pepper: Les Gray, MU Theatre's "War of the Worlds" & Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative

If you're familiar with any entry in 'The War of the Worlds' lineage (the book, the radio broadcast, the movie...), then you have a general idea of what you're going to get when you go see MU Theatre Department's stage version of H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic, but there's still more to the story, according to assistant director LES GRAY! Also, BRITTANY WHITLEY is back with good news: MOST Policy Initiative is making a real impact in Jefferson City. "1 in 3 lawmakers know who we are and have asked us for information, in both parties." (4:20) March 8, 2022