Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Les Gray, MU Theatre's "War of the Worlds" & Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative

Published March 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Les Gray
Brittany Whitley

If you're familiar with any entry in 'The War of the Worlds' lineage (the book, the radio broadcast, the movie...), then you have a general idea of what you're going to get when you go see MU Theatre Department's stage version of H.G. Wells' sci-fi classic, but there's still more to the story, according to assistant director LES GRAY! Also, BRITTANY WHITLEY is back with good news: MOST Policy Initiative is making a real impact in Jefferson City. "1 in 3 lawmakers know who we are and have asked us for information, in both parties." (4:20) March 8, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperMU Theatre DepartmentLes GrayBrittany WhitleyMOST Policy Initiative
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
