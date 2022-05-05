Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC's 15th Year & Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "Nat'l Mental Health Month"

Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri board member NANETTE WARD is taking a moment to remember her program's humble beginnings back in 2008, and how they got their start on Radio Friends a year later. Over the years, the name has changed a bit but their mission remains the same! Also, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County chapter president MARILYN McLEOD encourages everyone to attend next Tuesday's virtual 'Lunch and Learn' program. The focus this time will be on the effects of social media use on youth mental health. (4:56) May 5, 2022