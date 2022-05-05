© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nanette Ward, CMSHTC's 15th Year & Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC, "Nat'l Mental Health Month"

Published May 5, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nanette Ward
1 of 2  — Nanette Ward.jpg
Nanette Ward
Marilyn McLeod
2 of 2  — Marilyn McLeod.jpg
Marilyn McLeod

Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri board member NANETTE WARD is taking a moment to remember her program's humble beginnings back in 2008, and how they got their start on Radio Friends a year later. Over the years, the name has changed a bit but their mission remains the same! Also, League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County chapter president MARILYN McLEOD encourages everyone to attend next Tuesday's virtual 'Lunch and Learn' program. The focus this time will be on the effects of social media use on youth mental health. (4:56) May 5, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperStop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central MissouriNanette WardMarilyn McLeodLeague of Women Voters
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
