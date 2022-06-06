© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Abbey Rimel, DBRL, "Excel Adult High School" & Sarah Eber, RD, "Food Safety"

Published June 6, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Abbey Rimel
1 of 2  — Abbey Rimel.jpg
Abbey Rimel
Sarah Eber, RD
2 of 2  — Sarah Eber.jpg
Sarah Eber, RD

Earn your high school diploma by way of Daniel Boone Regional Library. Communication outreach manager ABBEY RIMEL says anyone who's (at least) completed the 8th grade is welcome to apply to this fully online, self-paced, asynchronous accredited program! Also, SARAH EBER, RD, LD, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, wants you to wash your veggies and your fruit and keep that potato salad on ice! "A lot of us know this, but it always helps to hear it again." (3:54) June 6, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAbbey RimelDaniel Boone Regional LibrarySarah EberMissouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
