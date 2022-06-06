Paul Pepper: Abbey Rimel, DBRL, "Excel Adult High School" & Sarah Eber, RD, "Food Safety"

Earn your high school diploma by way of Daniel Boone Regional Library. Communication outreach manager ABBEY RIMEL says anyone who's (at least) completed the 8th grade is welcome to apply to this fully online, self-paced, asynchronous accredited program! Also, SARAH EBER, RD, LD, Missouri Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, wants you to wash your veggies and your fruit and keep that potato salad on ice! "A lot of us know this, but it always helps to hear it again." (3:54) June 6, 2022