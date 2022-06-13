Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn opens "She Kills Monsters" & C.B. Chastain, MUVHC, "Kitty Litter"

Spend an evening under the stars watching a "heartwarming" production of Qui Nguyen's 'She Kills Monsters'. If you're a fan of humor, if you're a fan of stage combat, director CHRIS BOWLING and actress MEGAN LeMANNA invite you to join them at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia this weekend and next! Also, did you know that cats didn't start living in houses until about a hundred years ago? That's according MU Veterinary Health Center's C.B. CHASTAIN, who goes on to tell us some dos and don'ts when it comes to kitty litter. (3:31) June 13, 2022