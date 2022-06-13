© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Maplewood Barn opens "She Kills Monsters" & C.B. Chastain, MUVHC, "Kitty Litter"

Published June 13, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Megan LeManna and Chris Bowling
Megan LeManna and Christ Bowling
C.B. Chastain
C.B. Chastain

Spend an evening under the stars watching a "heartwarming" production of Qui Nguyen's 'She Kills Monsters'. If you're a fan of humor, if you're a fan of stage combat, director CHRIS BOWLING and actress MEGAN LeMANNA invite you to join them at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia this weekend and next! Also, did you know that cats didn't start living in houses until about a hundred years ago? That's according MU Veterinary Health Center's C.B. CHASTAIN, who goes on to tell us some dos and don'ts when it comes to kitty litter. (3:31) June 13, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsChris BowlingMegan LeMannaMaplewood BarnC.B. ChastainCollege of Veterinary Medicine
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
