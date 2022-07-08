Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Nanette Ward and April DeTienne, CMSHTC, "Hugs Not Drugs"

There's an election coming up next month, and the League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County want you to be prepared! To help get you there, MARILYN McLEOD tells us about a candidate forum for the contested races happening next week in-person and online. Also, sex trafficking survivor APRIL DeTIENNE tells us her story and invites everyone to a free community awareness event tomorrow evening in Fulton called 'Hugs Not Drugs', sponsored by Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. Additional guest: NANETTE WARD (3:00) July 8, 2022