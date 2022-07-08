© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Marilyn McLeod, LWVCBC & Nanette Ward and April DeTienne, CMSHTC, "Hugs Not Drugs"

Published July 8, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
There's an election coming up next month, and the League of Women Voters Columbia-Boone County want you to be prepared! To help get you there, MARILYN McLEOD tells us about a candidate forum for the contested races happening next week in-person and online. Also, sex trafficking survivor APRIL DeTIENNE tells us her story and invites everyone to a free community awareness event tomorrow evening in Fulton called 'Hugs Not Drugs', sponsored by Stop Human Trafficking Coalition of Central Missouri. Additional guest: NANETTE WARD (3:00) July 8, 2022

Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
