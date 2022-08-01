© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health and Human Services Dept., "Fentanyl"

Published August 1, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Just because the coronavirus pandemic grabs all the headlines doesn't mean the ongoing opioid crisis is any less important. Public health educator HEATHER HARLAN, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Dept., joins us by phone to talk about why people need to be paying attention: "this is scary when it takes the weight of a single snowflake (of fentanyl to kill you)." August 1, 2022

