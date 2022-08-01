Paul Pepper: Heather Harlan, Col./Boone Co. Public Health and Human Services Dept., "Fentanyl"
Just because the coronavirus pandemic grabs all the headlines doesn't mean the ongoing opioid crisis is any less important. Public health educator HEATHER HARLAN, Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Dept., joins us by phone to talk about why people need to be paying attention: "this is scary when it takes the weight of a single snowflake (of fentanyl to kill you)." August 1, 2022