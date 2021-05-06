-
The parade of eco-friendly flooring continues on today's show with and show and tell of a "cushion-back carpet tile that requires no adhesive" courtesy of SCOTT BRADLEY and Carpet One Floor and Home in Columbia! Also, public health educator HEATHER HARLAN is back after a two-year hiatus with some really frightening information about the opioid known as fentanyl and the amount it takes to kill you- hint: it's not much. (4:09) May 19, 2022
