Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative & Lauren Williams, DBRL's One Read Program

Published August 15, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Survey says...MOST Policy Initiative IS effective! Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY, PhD, takes us behind the results that have both republicans and democrats (finally!) agreeing on something we can all get behind: non-partisan research information! Also, LAUREN WILLIAMS introduces us to DBRL's latest One Read winner, 'The Big Door Prize' by M.O. Walsh, and all the events that go along with it happening throughout the month of September!

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperBrittany WhitleyMOST Policy InitiativeLauren WilliamsDaniel Boone Regional Library
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
