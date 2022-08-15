Paul Pepper: Brittany Whitley, MOST Policy Initiative & Lauren Williams, DBRL's One Read Program

Survey says...MOST Policy Initiative IS effective! Executive director BRITTANY WHITLEY, PhD, takes us behind the results that have both republicans and democrats (finally!) agreeing on something we can all get behind: non-partisan research information! Also, LAUREN WILLIAMS introduces us to DBRL's latest One Read winner, 'The Big Door Prize' by M.O. Walsh, and all the events that go along with it happening throughout the month of September!