Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Mike Burden / Angela Peterson, NICA Como Composite Raptors
Scott Bradley
Angela Peterson and Mike Burden
We're talking about cork today, but not the the cork you pin your photos to in your bedroom, or even the cork that tops your wine bottle; this cork is specifically made for the floor in your home! Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager | Also, MIKE BURDEN and ANGELA PETERSON invite area youths who enjoy being on their bicycle - regardless of their ability - to join the local NICA Como Composite Raptors team!