© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One & Mike Burden / Angela Peterson, NICA Como Composite Raptors

Published August 16, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Angela Peterson and Mike Burden
2 of 2  — Angela Peterson and Mike Burden.jpg
Angela Peterson and Mike Burden

We're talking about cork today, but not the the cork you pin your photos to in your bedroom, or even the cork that tops your wine bottle; this cork is specifically made for the floor in your home! Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY, Carpet One Floor & Home general manager | Also, MIKE BURDEN and ANGELA PETERSON invite area youths who enjoy being on their bicycle - regardless of their ability - to join the local NICA Como Composite Raptors team!

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperScott BradleyCarpet OneMike BurdenAngela PetersonNICA
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content