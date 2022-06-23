Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Underlayment" & Wende Wagner, "Hot Summer Nights" (cont'd)
Scott Bradley
Wende Wagner
Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY is back with more eco-friendly flooring ideas! Today's example goes under your chosen flooring and is made from recycled materials and is great for "foot fall sounds." Also, the second half of The Missouri Symphony's popular Hot Summer Nights series starts now! Director of philanthropy, WENDE WAGNER, tells us everything we need to know! (4:51) June 23, 2022