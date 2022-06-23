© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Underlayment" & Wende Wagner, "Hot Summer Nights" (cont'd)

Published June 23, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Bradley
1 of 2  — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
Wende Wagner
2 of 2  — Wende Wagner.jpg
Wende Wagner

Carpet One Floor & Home general manager SCOTT BRADLEY is back with more eco-friendly flooring ideas! Today's example goes under your chosen flooring and is made from recycled materials and is great for "foot fall sounds." Also, the second half of The Missouri Symphony's popular Hot Summer Nights series starts now! Director of philanthropy, WENDE WAGNER, tells us everything we need to know! (4:51) June 23, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneWende WagnerThe MOSYHot Summer Nights
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content