Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Recycled Glass" & Arthur Trass, Compass Health Network

Published July 20, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Looking to improve the look of your home and reduce what goes into the landfill? Purchase recycled decorative glass and/or aluminum tiles from Carpet One Floor & Home! They have options that can work for your flooring, too. Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY | Also, we take a closer look at suicide prevention and why firearm safety is important with Compass Health Network prevention consultant ARTHUR TRASS. (4:04) July 20, 2022

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott BradleyCarpet OneArthur TrassCompass Health Network
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
