Paul Pepper: Scott Bradley, Carpet One, "Recycled Glass" & Arthur Trass, Compass Health Network
1 of 2 — Scott Bradley.jpg
Scott Bradley
2 of 2 — Arthur Trass.jpg
Arthur Trass
Looking to improve the look of your home and reduce what goes into the landfill? Purchase recycled decorative glass and/or aluminum tiles from Carpet One Floor & Home! They have options that can work for your flooring, too. Guest: SCOTT BRADLEY | Also, we take a closer look at suicide prevention and why firearm safety is important with Compass Health Network prevention consultant ARTHUR TRASS. (4:04) July 20, 2022