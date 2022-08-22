© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Russ Scott, Maplewood Barn Theatre, "Hamlet" & Mary Beth Miller, Mizzou Sleep Study

Published August 22, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Director RUSS SCOTT has been working on his version of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' for years: "we've cut down probably about a third of the script." Grab and blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy his efforts for yourself at opening night this Thursday at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia! Also, MARY BETH MILLER says recruitment efforts are ongoing for a project at the Mizzou Sleep Research Lab that will take a closer look at those using pain medication for chronic widespread pain and insomnia. Signing up just got easier!

September 2021-August 2022 Radio FriendsPaul PepperRuss ScottMaplewood BarnMary Beth MillerMizzou Sleep Research Lab
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
