Paul Pepper: Russ Scott, Maplewood Barn Theatre, "Hamlet" & Mary Beth Miller, Mizzou Sleep Study

Director RUSS SCOTT has been working on his version of Shakespeare's 'Hamlet' for years: "we've cut down probably about a third of the script." Grab and blanket or a lawn chair and enjoy his efforts for yourself at opening night this Thursday at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia! Also, MARY BETH MILLER says recruitment efforts are ongoing for a project at the Mizzou Sleep Research Lab that will take a closer look at those using pain medication for chronic widespread pain and insomnia. Signing up just got easier!