Paul Pepper: MBT opens "The Importance of Being Earnest" & "Turning Art Into Aid for Ukraine"

'The Importance of Being Earnest' is "thought to be Oscar Wilde's best work," and it's opening this Thursday at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia! Guests: MORGAN DENNEHY, director, and TERRY SCHOONOVER, actor | Also, ELIZABETH JORDHEIM invites everyone to an art exhibit that's on display now through the end of July at Serendipity Salon and Gallery in Columbia. The twist: proceeds benefit Ukrainian relief and aid. (4:33) July 19, 2022