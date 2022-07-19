© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
radio_friends_1400.jpg
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: MBT opens "The Importance of Being Earnest" & "Turning Art Into Aid for Ukraine"

Published July 19, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Terry Schoonover and Morgan Dennehy
1 of 2  — Terry Schoonover and Morgan Dennehy.jpg
Terry Schoonover and Morgan Dennehy
Elizabeth Jordheim
2 of 2  — Elizabeth Jordheim.jpg
Elizabeth Jordheim

'The Importance of Being Earnest' is "thought to be Oscar Wilde's best work," and it's opening this Thursday at Maplewood Barn Theatre in Columbia! Guests: MORGAN DENNEHY, director, and TERRY SCHOONOVER, actor | Also, ELIZABETH JORDHEIM invites everyone to an art exhibit that's on display now through the end of July at Serendipity Salon and Gallery in Columbia. The twist: proceeds benefit Ukrainian relief and aid. (4:33) July 19, 2022

Tags

September 2021-August 2022 Paul PepperRadio FriendsMorgan DennehyTerry SchoonoverMaplewood BarnElizabeth JordheimSerendipity Salon and Gallery
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
Related Content