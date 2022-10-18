© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Scott Miniea, Missouri CLAIM & Kenny Greene, The District (Downtown Columbia)

Published October 18, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Scott Miniea
1 of 2  — Scott Miniea.jpg
Scott Miniea
Kenny Greene
2 of 2  — Kenny Greene.jpg
Kenny Greene

The leaves are changing colors, the temperature is falling and SCOTT MINIEA is sitting on our couch - that must mean it's time once again for Medicare's open enrollment season! There's always a lot to unpack during this annual check-up, so Scott and Missouri CLAIM are here to help. Also, The District's KENNY GREENE tells us why downtown Columbia is the place to be this fall! (4:58) October 18, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsScott MinieaMissouri CLAIMmedicare part dKenny GreeneThe District
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
See stories by Travis McMillen
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
See stories by Paul Pepper
