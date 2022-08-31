© 2022 University of Missouri - KBIA
Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis and Tootie Burns, NVAD's Art Walk & Annette Triplett, Local Motion

Published August 31, 2022 at 8:50 AM CDT
Nickie Davis and Tootie Burns
Nickie Davis and Tootie Burns
Annette Triplett
Annette Triplett

Board president TOOTIE BURNS and The District's NICKIE DAVIS tell us about the 'art walk', an exciting, ongoing project in Columbia's North Village Arts District! Also, Local Motion chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT is a sustainable transportation advocate, and she practices what she preaches; in fact, she doesn't even own a car! Local Motion was recently awarded a grant from the EPA, so today's topic is all about air pollution. (4:09) August 31, 2022

Tags

September 2022-August 2023 Paul PepperRadio FriendsAnnette TriplettLocal MotionNickie DavisNorth Village Arts DistrictThe DistrictTootie Burns
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
