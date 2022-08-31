Paul Pepper: Nickie Davis and Tootie Burns, NVAD's Art Walk & Annette Triplett, Local Motion

Board president TOOTIE BURNS and The District's NICKIE DAVIS tell us about the 'art walk', an exciting, ongoing project in Columbia's North Village Arts District! Also, Local Motion chief development officer ANNETTE TRIPLETT is a sustainable transportation advocate, and she practices what she preaches; in fact, she doesn't even own a car! Local Motion was recently awarded a grant from the EPA, so today's topic is all about air pollution. (4:09) August 31, 2022