Radio Friends with Paul Pepper

Paul Pepper: Judy Keseman, MO Connections for Health & Lexi Linsenman, CCUA, "Tacos and Tractors"

Published November 21, 2022 at 8:50 AM CST
Open enrollment season is here for just a couple more weeks. JUDY KESEMAN and the folks at Missouri Connections for Health want to make sure you're happy with your health insurance plan before time runs out! Also, Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture is kicking off their CoMo Gives campaign with a barn party - something they call 'Tacos and Tractors' - and you're invited! Guest: LEXI LINSENMAN (3:52) November 21, 2022

September 2022-August 2023 Radio FriendsPaul PepperJudy KesemanMissouri Connections for HealthLexi LinsenmanColumbia Center for Urban Agriculture
Travis McMillen
Travis McMillen is the senior media producer at the Donald W. Reynolds Journalism Institute. For KBIA, Travis oversees production of Views of the News and Radio Friends with Paul Pepper.
Paul Pepper
Paul Pepper has been a fixture on the mid-Missouri airwaves since 1969. He started hosting Radio Friends with Paul Pepper in 2009 after a remarkable 40-year on-air career at KOMU-TV.
